1:5 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, AKSHAR SPINTEX LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the undermentioned date : DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE Akshar Spintex Limited (541303) RECORD DATE 15/02/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Re.1/- each for every 05 (Five) existing Equity Shares of Re.1/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 15/02/2024 DR- 718/2023-2024 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 09.02.2024)