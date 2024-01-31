iifl-logo-icon 1
Akshar Spintex Ltd EGM

0.74
(2.78%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:55 PM

PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM8 Jan 20247 Feb 2024
Notice of Extra ordinary General meeting to be held on 31.01.2024 Book remains Close from 25.01.2024 to 31.01.2024 for Bonus issue & Increased authorized capital in Extra ordinary General meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/01/2024) corrigendum to the notice of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.01.2024) Outcome of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.01.2024) Notice of adjourned EGM to be held on 7th February, 2024 at 1 : 00 PM through video conferencing and other audio video means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024) EGM 07/02/2024 (Revised) (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 01.02.2024) Outcome of Adjourned Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024) EGM Scrutinizers report with voting results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

