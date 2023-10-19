iifl-logo-icon 1
Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd EGM

Alstone Textiles CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM16 Oct 202317 Nov 2023
1. Increase in borrowing limits as provided under section 180(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013 upto Rs. 500 crores 2. The Board considered and approved the the proposal for Raising of fund not exceeding 300 Crore 3. Conversion of loan into equity shares in the event of default 4. Authorisation to make loans, give guarantee, and provide securities or make investment by the company to comply with Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 5. Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting in respect to approval of various matters from the shareholders of the Company and fixed the date and time for the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company i.e., November 17, 2023, at 1.00 P.M. 6. The appointment of Ms. Parul Agarwal, proprietor of M/s Parul Agrawal & Associates as scrutinizer in respect to conduct Extra ordinary general meeting and scrutiny of voting along with E-Voting Results. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11:30 A.M. and concluded at 12:25 P.M. Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting(EGM) of the Company Schedule to be held on Friday 17th November 2023 at 01:00 pm through Video Conferencing/other Audio Visual means Book closure for EGM from 11th November 2023 to 17th November 2023 ( both days inclusive) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.10.2023) Newspaper advertisement for Notice of EXTRA- ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (EGM) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/10/2023) Summary of the proceedings of the Extra Ordinary general meeting, held on Friday 17th November, 2023 in terms of Schedule III read with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/11/2023) submission of Voting Result under Regulations 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and scrutinizer report of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/11/2023)

