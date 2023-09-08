Ambition Mica Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/09/2023 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To Call 13th Annual General Meeting gf the company and in this regard to approve draft notice of the Annual General Meeting. 2.To consider and adopt the unaudited financial statement for the quarter ended June 2023. 3.To appoint scrutinizers for ensuing Annual General Meeting. 4.Any other matter with the permission of the Board of Directors. This is for your information and dissemination. Kindly take the above on your record. 1.Considered and approved the Unaudited (standalone) Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2023. 2.Called and convened 13th Annual General Meeting gf the company and in this regard to approved draft of notice of the Annual General Meeting. 3.Considered and adopted the Audited Annual Financial Statement, including Statement of Profits & Loss and the reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors for the financial year 2022-23. 4.Appointed Mr. Vijay B. Patel, Practicing Company Secretary (FCS 7871 CP: 8853), as the scrutinizers for ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Board Meeting commenced at 11:00 AM and concluded at 11:45 AM. We were trying to file the outcome from the conclusion of Board Meeting, however, the system was not displaying date of Board meeting and further selection of Date of Board Meeting were not allowed. Kindly take the same on your record. This is for your information and dissemination. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/09/2023)