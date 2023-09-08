iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ambition Mica Ltd Board Meeting

2.96
(4.96%)
Sep 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Ambition Mica CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Sep 20238 Sep 2023
Ambition Mica Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/09/2023 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To Call 13th Annual General Meeting gf the company and in this regard to approve draft notice of the Annual General Meeting. 2.To consider and adopt the unaudited financial statement for the quarter ended June 2023. 3.To appoint scrutinizers for ensuing Annual General Meeting. 4.Any other matter with the permission of the Board of Directors. This is for your information and dissemination. Kindly take the above on your record. 1.Considered and approved the Unaudited (standalone) Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2023. 2.Called and convened 13th Annual General Meeting gf the company and in this regard to approved draft of notice of the Annual General Meeting. 3.Considered and adopted the Audited Annual Financial Statement, including Statement of Profits & Loss and the reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors for the financial year 2022-23. 4.Appointed Mr. Vijay B. Patel, Practicing Company Secretary (FCS 7871 CP: 8853), as the scrutinizers for ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Board Meeting commenced at 11:00 AM and concluded at 11:45 AM. We were trying to file the outcome from the conclusion of Board Meeting, however, the system was not displaying date of Board meeting and further selection of Date of Board Meeting were not allowed. Kindly take the same on your record. This is for your information and dissemination. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/09/2023)

Ambition Mica: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ambition Mica Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.