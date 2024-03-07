iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Andhra Cements Ltd EGM

77.3
(-1.65%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Andhra Cements CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM5 Mar 202428 Mar 2024
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 28th March 2024 at 11 am Intimation of Book Closure for EGM purpose (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.03.2024) Intimation of Book Closure dates for the purpose of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.03.2024) Submission of EGM outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024) Submission of voting results with scrutinizer,s report Declaration of EGM Regults (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024) Revised outcome with EGM end time as required (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/04/2024)

Andhra Cements: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Andhra Cements Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.