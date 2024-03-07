|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|5 Mar 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 28th March 2024 at 11 am Intimation of Book Closure for EGM purpose (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.03.2024) Intimation of Book Closure dates for the purpose of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.03.2024) Submission of EGM outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024) Submission of voting results with scrutinizer,s report Declaration of EGM Regults (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024) Revised outcome with EGM end time as required (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/04/2024)
