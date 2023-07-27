Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.50 per equity share (5%) of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31% March, 2023. As attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2023) Fixes Record Date For Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2023) As attached. This is in reference to our intimation done for book closure and record date vide letter dated August 07, 2023 for determining shareholders entitled for final dividend. In this regard, we would like to state that Company for same purpose has already made the disclosure of book closure earlier on July 27, 2023 and which has also been taken on record by Stock Exchange. Thus, we hereby withdraw our intimation made on August 07, 2023 for book closure and record date. The record date i.e. August 8, 2023 and corresponding book closure i.e. from August 9, 2023 to August 15, 2023 as intimated earlier in our letter dated July 27, 2023 shall be considered as final. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2023)