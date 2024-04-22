|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|23 Apr 2024
|15 May 2024
|EGM 15/05/2024 Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.04.2024) VOTING RESULTS ALOGWITH SCRUTINIZERS REPORT Proceedings of EOGM held on Wednesday 15 May, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)
|EGM
|19 Mar 2024
|11 Apr 2024
|Newspaper Publication Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Arfin India Limited Proceedings of Extraordinary general Meeting of the company held on Thursday, April 11, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.04.2024) Combined scrutinizers report and voting results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.04.2024) Newspaper advertisement Intimation of Extraordinary General meeting to be held via VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.04.2024)
