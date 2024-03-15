The Board propose to hold an Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the Company on Friday, 15t March 2024 at 04:00 P.M. and the meeting will be conducted at registered office of the Company, as per the Companies Act, 2013 and in compliance with Chapter V of the SEBI (ICDR) regulation, 2018. THE EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY IS SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON 15/03/2024 AT 04.00 PM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.02.2024) ATTACHED HEREWITH EGM OUTCOME AND PROCEEDINGS. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.03.2024) Attached herewith Scrutinizer Report Attached herewith Voting Results of EGM dated 15/03/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/03/2024)