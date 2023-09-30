1.Approved Board Report and Notice to Convene Annual General Meeting on Friday, September 30, 2023. 2.Fixed Date Of Book Closure as under: The Register of Members & Share Transfer books of the company will remain close from Tuesday, 26th September, 2023 to Saturday 30th September, 2023(Both days Inclusive) for the Purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. Fixed Cut-off date and time period for E-Voting 4.Appointed Mr. Snehal Patel who retures by rotation. 5.Ratified SDPM& Co. (FRN: 126741W) Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad as statutory auditor of the company. 6.Appointment of Ms.Hetanshi Shah, Practicing Company Secretary as the scrutinizer to undergo the compliance and provide scrutinizer report. Outcome of the 29th Annual General Meeting duly convened on 30th September, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2023)