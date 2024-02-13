AROMA ENTERPRISES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.The Un-audited financial statement along with the Limited Review Report provided by the Statutory Auditor for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023. 2.Any other matter with the kind permission of the Board Members. Approval of Un-audited Financial Result of the company along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)