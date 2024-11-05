iifl-logo-icon 1
Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd Book Closer

1,852.05
(-3.07%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Auto.Corp.of Goa CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser5 Jun 202421 Jun 202427 Jun 2024
Pursuant to Regulations 34(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the Annual Report of the Company including Notice convening the 44th AGM for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, which is being sent through electronic mode to those Members whose e-mail addresses are registered with the Company/ Registrar & Share Transfer Agent/Depository Participant(s).

Auto.Corp.of Goa: Related News

Automobile Corporation of Goa Q2 Profit Dips 4% YoY; Revenue Up 5.2%

Automobile Corporation of Goa Q2 Profit Dips 4% YoY; Revenue Up 5.2%

5 Nov 2024|09:18 PM

The EBITDA margin for the reported quarter was 4.6%, slightly lower than the 5.5% margin YoY.

