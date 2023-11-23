|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|24 Nov 2023
|16 Dec 2023
|Submission of Notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting (the Notice) of the Company to be held on December 16, 2023. We hereby inform that, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on November 23, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/11/2023) Submission of Notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting (the Notice) of the Company to be held on December 16, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/11/2023) Summary of proceedings of Extra ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday, December 16, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.12.2023)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.