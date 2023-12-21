Honorable Bangalore bench of National Company Law Tribunal has convened meetings of shareholders and creditors of Transferer Company i.e Golden Drugs Pvt Ltd and Transferee company i.e Bal Pharma Limited, on 21.12.2023 from 11.00 A.M through audio visual means to inter alia consider approval of scheme of arrangement /merger between transferer Company and Transferee Company. We are submitting to the exchanges newspaper publication of the Notice issued to the Shareholders and Creditors of Bal Pharma Ltd (Transferee Company) and its wholly owned subsidiary Golden Drugs Pvt Ltd (Transferer Company) for the NCLT convened meetings scheduled on 21.12.2023 and published in Financial Express (English) and Vijayavani (Kannada), on 20.11.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.11.2023) Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations ,2015, we are submitting to the exchanges business transacted at the NCLT convened meetings of shareholders, secured and unsecured creditors of the Company, which was conducted through audio visual means on 21.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/12/2023) We are submitting to the exchange a copy of the scrutinizers report on the e-voting results of the NCLT convened shareholders meeting of the company held on 21.12.2023. Please take the same on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/12/2023)