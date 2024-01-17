Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please note that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 30th May, 2024 has approved the following items:1.The Audited Statement of Standalone Annual Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Audit Report dated 30th May, 2024 of M/s Jain & Co. , (FRN: 302023E) Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors, in respect of the audited standalone financial results and Declaration under Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) are enclosed herewith.2.Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) read with Schedule III Part A Para A(4) (a) of the Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors recommended dividend of Re. 1.00 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each being 10% subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).