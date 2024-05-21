Intimation of notice of EoGM through Video conferencing and Book closure date Intimation of out come of Board meeting for cut off dates for Evoting at EoGM scheduled on 21st May, 2024. Initmation of Proceedings of Extra-ordinary General Meeting held on 21st May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.05.2024) Intimation of Evoting Result of Extraordianry General Meeting held on 21st May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)