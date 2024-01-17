In terms of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 1 O of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, and in compliance of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company have decided to close the Register of Members and other Transfer Books of the Company from Friday, 13th September, 2024 to Thursday, 19th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) and the Company has fixed Thursday, 12th September, 2024 as the Record Date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders to make payment of Final Dividend @15% or f1.50 per equity share (if declared by members in their forthcoming AGM) for the financial year ended 31 st March, 2024.