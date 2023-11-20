iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhilwara Spinners Ltd EGM

Bhilwara Spinner CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM18 Nov 202316 Dec 2023
Issuance up to 23,50,000 Equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each (Equity Shares), on a preferential basis and to convene an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company on Saturday. December 16, 2023 EGM 16/12/2023 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 20.11.2023) Notice of EGM to be head on 16.12.2023. BHILWARA SPINNERS LTD. has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/11/2023) Copy of Newspaper Publication of notice of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.11.2023) Corrigendum to the Notice dated 18.11.2023 of the EGM to be held on 16.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2023) Proceedings of EGM held on 16.12.2023 Scrutinizer Report for EGM held on 16.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/12/2023)

