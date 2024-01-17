This is to inform you that Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 (as amended) intimating the date of 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM) we are submitting the Notice of the AGM for the financial year 2023-24 schedule to be held on Monday 16th September 2024 at 03.30 P.M. at Bommidala Cold Complex, Bye pass Road, Lalpuram, Guntur - 522017 through physical mode.