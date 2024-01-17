|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|21 Aug 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|16 Sep 2024
|This is to inform you that Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 (as amended) intimating the date of 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM) we are submitting the Notice of the AGM for the financial year 2023-24 schedule to be held on Monday 16th September 2024 at 03.30 P.M. at Bommidala Cold Complex, Bye pass Road, Lalpuram, Guntur - 522017 through physical mode.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.