We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors was held on Tuesday, 30th day of May 2023 as per notice of the meeting at the corporate office of the company through Audio Visual Means, to transact the following business thereat: The Board of Directors has recommended final dividend @ Rs.0.10 paisa per equity share (i.e. 5%) on the face value of Rs.2/- per share, for the financial year 2022-23.