|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|6 Sep 2023
|23 Sep 2023
|30 Sep 2023
|Pursuant to the Circular Nos. 14/2020, 17/2020 and 20/2020 issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA Circulars), circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMDI/CIR/P/2020/79 issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI Circular) and Regulation 34(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we are submitting herewith the Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2022-23 along with Notice of 62nd Annual General Meeting to be held on Saturday, 30th September, 2023 at 12.00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) This Annual Report and the Notice of the 62nd Annual General Meeting are also uploaded on the Companys website, at www.bombaywireropes.com.
