|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|25 Sep 2023
|28 Oct 2023
|Honble NCLT convened Meeting of Equity Shareholders, Secured & Un Secured Voting Results and Scrutiniser report of the NCLT conveyed meeting as per Regulation 44 of SEBI LODR regulations, 2015 Voting results and scrutinizer report of the NCLT conveyed meeting as per Regulation 44 of SEBI LODR regulations, 2015 Scheme of amalgamation of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited, (Butterfly) with Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited (Crompton) and their respective shareholders and creditors under Section 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rles made thereunder (Scheme) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2023)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.