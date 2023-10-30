iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd EGM

729.3
(1.11%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Butterfly Gan Ap CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM25 Sep 202328 Oct 2023
Honble NCLT convened Meeting of Equity Shareholders, Secured & Un Secured Voting Results and Scrutiniser report of the NCLT conveyed meeting as per Regulation 44 of SEBI LODR regulations, 2015 Voting results and scrutinizer report of the NCLT conveyed meeting as per Regulation 44 of SEBI LODR regulations, 2015 Scheme of amalgamation of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited, (Butterfly) with Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited (Crompton) and their respective shareholders and creditors under Section 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rles made thereunder (Scheme) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2023)

Butterfly Gan Ap: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.