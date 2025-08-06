Board Meeting 6 Aug 2025 30 Jul 2025

BWL Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR 30.06.2025 approve the appointment of Ms Soma Chakrabarti as an Additional Director Independent till conclusion of ensuing Annual General Meeting draft notice for convening the Annual General Meeting DECLARATION OF FINANCIAL RESULT 30.06.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :06.08.2025)

Board Meeting 27 May 2025 16 May 2025

BWL Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve approving the audited financial statement forquarter and financial year ended 31st March 2025. and appointment of manas bose as additional independent director and drarft notice of agm APPROVAL OF AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR QUATER AND YEAR ENDED 31 ST MARCH 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2025 5 Feb 2025

BWL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results and financial statement of the company for the quarter/ Nine Months ended December 2024 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUATER AND NINE MONTH ENDED 31.12.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2025)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024