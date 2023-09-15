|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|15 Sep 2023
|21 Aug 2023
|AGM 15/09/2023 SUBMISSION OF OUTCOME OF 40TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD ON 15TH SEPTEMBER, 2023 THROUGH VIDEO CONFERENCING AND OTHER AUDIO VISUAL MEANS. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/09/2023) SUBMISSION OF COMBINED AND SCRUITINIZER REPORT OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 15TH SEPTEMBER, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/09/2023)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.