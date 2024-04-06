iifl-logo-icon 1
Ceinsys Tech Ltd EGM

Ceinsys Tech CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM30 Mar 202429 Apr 2024
The Board has further approved convening of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company to seek approval of Members on certain above matters, which shall be held on Monday, 29 April, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. through Video Conference/Other Audio-Visual Means (VC/OAVM). The notice of the EGM along with other relevant details will be circulated shortly in due course of time. Submission of Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Ceinsys Tech Limited scheduled to be held on Monday, April 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.04.2024) Newspaper Publication - Notice for Extra-Ordinary General Meeting & Remote E- Voting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.04.2024) EGM 29/04/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 08.04.2024) Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (the regulations), please find enclosed herewith proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on April 29, 2024 at 11:30 AM (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) and Other Audio Visual means (OAVM). You are requested to take the same on your records. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/04/2024) Dear Sir/Madam, With reference to above, please find enclosed herewith, Voting results of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Ceinsys Tech Limited held on Monday, April 29, 2024 through Video conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means (VC/OAVM) along with Scrutinisers Report dated April 30, 2024. This is for your information and records. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2024)

