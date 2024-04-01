|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|28 Mar 2024
|23 Apr 2024
|Approved issue of 3,00,00,000 Convertible Warrant into Equity shares of INR 1/- each on preferential basis/Private Placement to others (i.e. persons/entities not forming part of the promoter and promoter group) at Rs.7.80/- Per Shares, in compliance with applicable provisions of SEBI ICDR Regulations, 2018, as amended; subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company and such other regulatory/statutory approval as may be required. The details as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations with respect to issuance of securities are enclosed as Annexure A. 1.Issue of Convertible Warrants on a Preferential basis to the members other than Promoter/Promoter Group 2.Appointment of Mr. Jaymin Bhati (DIN: 10417772) as an Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.04.2024) Corrigendum to the notice of EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.04.2024) Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/04/2024) Scrutinizer Report for Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.04.2024)
