Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors have decided that the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Register of the Company shall remain closed from Saturday, 5th August, 2023 to Friday, 11th August, 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of annual general meeting of the Company and payment of dividend, if declared at the AGM.