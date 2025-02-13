Cohance Lifesciences Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
25.46
25.46
25.46
25.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,290.09
2,002.89
1,723.92
1,495.24
Net Worth
2,315.55
2,028.35
1,749.38
1,520.7
Minority Interest
Debt
98.64
65.01
70.34
97.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
56.82
58.92
43.05
38.87
Total Liabilities
2,471.01
2,152.28
1,862.77
1,656.69
Fixed Assets
938.72
848.7
676.84
564.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,116.2
892.57
710.06
599.9
Deferred Tax Asset Net
22.03
11.59
1.4
1.47
Networking Capital
371.44
377.69
428.24
458.19
Inventories
154.12
231.2
311.47
283.42
Inventory Days
78.35
Sundry Debtors
242.47
133.66
109.66
236.37
Debtor Days
65.34
Other Current Assets
113.68
86.21
104.07
88.07
Sundry Creditors
-77.63
-46.19
-74.4
-107.44
Creditor Days
29.7
Other Current Liabilities
-61.2
-27.19
-22.56
-42.23
Cash
22.62
21.73
46.23
32.95
Total Assets
2,471.01
2,152.28
1,862.77
1,656.7
Revenue from operations of the company stood at ₹307.2 crore, with a Year-on-Year (YoY) growth of 39.8% quarter over Q3 FY24 as compared to ₹219.8 crore
Suven is now a prominent player in the ADC outsourcing market, estimated to be worth $2.7 billion (approx. ₹22,815 Crore).
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.
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