Invest wise with Expert advice
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No Record Found
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹423.85
Prev. Close₹424.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹60.65
Day's High₹432
Day's Low₹423.85
52 Week's High₹1,121.15
52 Week's Low₹266.7
Book Value₹66.84
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16,368.14
P/E64.85
EPS6.54
Divi. Yield0
Revenue from operations of the company stood at ₹307.2 crore, with a Year-on-Year (YoY) growth of 39.8% quarter over Q3 FY24 as compared to ₹219.8 crore
Suven is now a prominent player in the ADC outsourcing market, estimated to be worth $2.7 billion (approx. ₹22,815 Crore).
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
25.46
25.46
25.46
25.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,290.09
2,002.89
1,723.92
1,495.24
Net Worth
2,315.55
2,028.35
1,749.38
1,520.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
1,320.22
1,009.71
833.78
0
yoy growth (%)
30.75
21.09
0
Raw materials
-399.1
-301.94
-229.18
0
As % of sales
30.23
29.9
27.48
0
Employee costs
-100.48
-76.23
-73.72
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
722.44
413.97
357.59
-0.02
Depreciation
-39.09
-31.63
-23.86
0
Tax paid
-164.34
-105.33
-87.51
0
Working capital
215.89
16.14
-52.93
Other operating items
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
2,268.55
2,608.5
1,051.35
1,340.33
1,320.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,268.55
2,608.5
1,051.35
1,340.33
1,320.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
34.09
69.21
61.91
46.36
133.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,788.8
|142.97
|4,29,145.05
|608.7
|0.89
|4,887.27
|93.23
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,521
|64.98
|1,72,988.62
|756
|0.46
|2,793
|629.49
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
4,410.4
|67.49
|1,49,322.13
|467
|0.86
|2,677
|249.73
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,387.9
|32.58
|1,12,149.13
|384.64
|0.94
|3,840.92
|423.36
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
ZYDUSLIFE
1,087.6
|29.63
|1,09,422.92
|1,722
|0.09
|3,564.6
|235.25
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Vivek Sharma
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Vinod Padikkal
Independent Non Exe. Director
K G Ananthakrishnan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Matangi Gowrishankar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vinod Rao
Independent Non Exe. Director
U B Pravin Rao
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jaishankar Krishnan
Non Executive Director
Pankaj Patwari
Non Executive Director
Shweta Jalan
CS / Compliance Officer / Legal Head
KUNDAN KUMAR JHA
Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer
Himanshu Agarwal
8-2-334 SDE Serene Chambers,
3 Floor Avenue 7 Road No 5,
Telangana - 500034
Tel: 91-40-23549414/1142/3311
Website: http://www.suvenpharm.com
Email: khrao@suvenpharm.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Cohance Lifesciences Limited, formerly known as Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited was incorporated on November 6, 2018. The name of the Company has been changed to Cohance Lifesciences Limited w.e.f. May ...
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Reports by Cohance Lifesciences Ltd
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