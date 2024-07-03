iifl-logo

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd Share Price Live

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
427.85
(0.84%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:49:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open423.85
  • Day's High432
  • 52 Wk High1,121.15
  • Prev. Close424.3
  • Day's Low423.85
  • 52 Wk Low 266.7
  • Turnover (lac)60.65
  • P/E64.85
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value66.84
  • EPS6.54
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16,368.14
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

₹423.85

Prev. Close

₹424.3

Turnover(Lac.)

₹60.65

Day's High

₹432

Day's Low

₹423.85

52 Week's High

₹1,121.15

52 Week's Low

₹266.7

Book Value

₹66.84

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16,368.14

P/E

64.85

EPS

6.54

Divi. Yield

0

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd Corporate Action

26 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jun, 2025

arrow

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Suven Pharma Q3 Profit Jumps 77% YoY, Revenue Up 40%

Suven Pharma Q3 Profit Jumps 77% YoY, Revenue Up 40%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Revenue from operations of the company stood at ₹307.2 crore, with a Year-on-Year (YoY) growth of 39.8% quarter over Q3 FY24 as compared to ₹219.8 crore

13 Feb 2025|03:10 PM
Read More
Suven Pharma picks up controlling stake in NJ Bio for ₹535 Crore

Suven Pharma picks up controlling stake in NJ Bio for ₹535 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Suven is now a prominent player in the ADC outsourcing market, estimated to be worth $2.7 billion (approx. ₹22,815 Crore).

9 Dec 2024|07:23 AM
Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM
Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.

15 Jul 2024|08:59 AM
Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:45 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.48%

Foreign: 57.48%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 27.39%

Institutions: 27.39%

Non-Institutions: 15.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

25.46

25.46

25.46

25.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,290.09

2,002.89

1,723.92

1,495.24

Net Worth

2,315.55

2,028.35

1,749.38

1,520.7

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

1,320.22

1,009.71

833.78

0

yoy growth (%)

30.75

21.09

0

Raw materials

-399.1

-301.94

-229.18

0

As % of sales

30.23

29.9

27.48

0

Employee costs

-100.48

-76.23

-73.72

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

722.44

413.97

357.59

-0.02

Depreciation

-39.09

-31.63

-23.86

0

Tax paid

-164.34

-105.33

-87.51

0

Working capital

215.89

16.14

-52.93

Other operating items

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

2,268.55

2,608.5

1,051.35

1,340.33

1,320.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,268.55

2,608.5

1,051.35

1,340.33

1,320.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

34.09

69.21

61.91

46.36

133.49

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,788.8

142.974,29,145.05608.70.894,887.2793.23

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,521

64.981,72,988.627560.462,793629.49

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

4,410.4

67.491,49,322.134670.862,677249.73

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,387.9

32.581,12,149.13384.640.943,840.92423.36

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

ZYDUSLIFE

1,087.6

29.631,09,422.921,7220.093,564.6235.25

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Cohance Lifesciences Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Vivek Sharma

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Vinod Padikkal

Independent Non Exe. Director

K G Ananthakrishnan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Matangi Gowrishankar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vinod Rao

Independent Non Exe. Director

U B Pravin Rao

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jaishankar Krishnan

Non Executive Director

Pankaj Patwari

Non Executive Director

Shweta Jalan

CS / Compliance Officer / Legal Head

KUNDAN KUMAR JHA

Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer

Himanshu Agarwal

Registered Office

8-2-334 SDE Serene Chambers,

3 Floor Avenue 7 Road No 5,

Telangana - 500034

Tel: 91-40-23549414/1142/3311

Website: http://www.suvenpharm.com

Email: khrao@suvenpharm.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Cohance Lifesciences Limited, formerly known as Suven Pharmaceuticals Limited was incorporated on November 6, 2018. The name of the Company has been changed to Cohance Lifesciences Limited w.e.f. May ...
Read More

Reports by Cohance Lifesciences Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Cohance Lifesciences Ltd share price today?

The Cohance Lifesciences Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹427.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cohance Lifesciences Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cohance Lifesciences Ltd is ₹16368.14 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cohance Lifesciences Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cohance Lifesciences Ltd is 64.85 and 3.62 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cohance Lifesciences Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cohance Lifesciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cohance Lifesciences Ltd is ₹266.7 and ₹1121.15 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Cohance Lifesciences Ltd?

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -3.09%, 3 Years at -3.70%, 1 Year at -58.69%, 6 Month at -19.97%, 3 Month at 50.17% and 1 Month at -13.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cohance Lifesciences Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cohance Lifesciences Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.49 %
Institutions - 27.39 %
Public - 15.12 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Cohance Lifesciences Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.