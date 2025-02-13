Cohance Lifesciences Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,788.8
|142.97
|4,29,145.05
|608.7
|0.89
|4,887.27
|93.23
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,521
|64.98
|1,72,988.62
|756
|0.46
|2,793
|629.49
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
4,410.4
|67.49
|1,49,322.13
|467
|0.86
|2,677
|249.73
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,387.9
|32.58
|1,12,149.13
|384.64
|0.94
|3,840.92
|423.36
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
ZYDUSLIFE
1,087.6
|29.63
|1,09,422.92
|1,722
|0.09
|3,564.6
|235.25
Revenue from operations of the company stood at ₹307.2 crore, with a Year-on-Year (YoY) growth of 39.8% quarter over Q3 FY24 as compared to ₹219.8 crore
Suven is now a prominent player in the ADC outsourcing market, estimated to be worth $2.7 billion (approx. ₹22,815 Crore).
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.
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