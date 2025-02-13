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Cohance Lifesciences Ltd Shareholding & Investor Pattern

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424.3
(-1.58%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Cohance Lifesciences Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025May-2025

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

57.48%

57.48%

57.48%

66.41%

66.41%

Indian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

27.39%

27.59%

27.34%

18.63%

18.4%

Non-Institutions

15.11%

14.91%

15.16%

14.94%

15.18%

Total Non-Promoter

42.51%

42.51%

42.51%

33.58%

33.58%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.48%

Foreign: 57.48%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 27.39%

Institutions: 27.39%

Non-Institutions: 15.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

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