|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 May 2026
|6 May 2026
|Cohance Lifesciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2026 Outcome of the Board Meeting Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|27 Apr 2026
|27 Apr 2026
|Outcome of the Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2026
|29 Dec 2025
|Cohance Lifesciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine-months ending December 31 2025. To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025. Cohance Lifesciences Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 12.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jan 2026
|19 Jan 2026
|Appointment of Mr. Sunil Kumar Singh , Chief Quality Officer, as Senior Management Personnel of the Company
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2025
|29 Sep 2025
|Quarterly Results Cohance Lifesciences Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 12.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2025
|28 Oct 2025
|Change in Directors
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2025
|27 Jun 2025
|Cohance Lifesciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ending June 30 2025 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025)
|Board Meeting
|26 Jun 2025
|26 Jun 2025
|Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations
Revenue from operations of the company stood at ₹307.2 crore, with a Year-on-Year (YoY) growth of 39.8% quarter over Q3 FY24 as compared to ₹219.8 crore
Suven is now a prominent player in the ADC outsourcing market, estimated to be worth $2.7 billion (approx. ₹22,815 Crore).
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