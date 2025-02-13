Board Meeting 12 May 2026 6 May 2026

Cohance Lifesciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2026 Outcome of the Board Meeting Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.05.2026)

Board Meeting 27 Apr 2026 27 Apr 2026

Outcome of the Board Meeting

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 29 Dec 2025

Cohance Lifesciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine-months ending December 31 2025. To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025. Cohance Lifesciences Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 12.02.2026)

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2026 19 Jan 2026

Appointment of Mr. Sunil Kumar Singh , Chief Quality Officer, as Senior Management Personnel of the Company

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2025 29 Sep 2025

Quarterly Results Cohance Lifesciences Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 12.11.2025)

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2025 28 Oct 2025

Change in Directors

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2025 27 Jun 2025

Cohance Lifesciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ending June 30 2025 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025)

Board Meeting 26 Jun 2025 26 Jun 2025