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Cohance Lifesciences Ltd Results

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(1.53%)
Jun 9, 2026|07:19:57 PM

Suven Pharma CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon

Suven Pharma: Related News

Suven Pharma Q3 Profit Jumps 77% YoY, Revenue Up 40%

Suven Pharma Q3 Profit Jumps 77% YoY, Revenue Up 40%

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Revenue from operations of the company stood at ₹307.2 crore, with a Year-on-Year (YoY) growth of 39.8% quarter over Q3 FY24 as compared to ₹219.8 crore

13 Feb 2025|03:10 PM
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Suven Pharma picks up controlling stake in NJ Bio for ₹535 Crore

Suven Pharma picks up controlling stake in NJ Bio for ₹535 Crore

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Suven is now a prominent player in the ADC outsourcing market, estimated to be worth $2.7 billion (approx. ₹22,815 Crore).

9 Dec 2024|07:23 AM
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Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM
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Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 15th July, 2024

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCL Technologies, Lupin, Piramal Pharma, etc.

15 Jul 2024|08:59 AM
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