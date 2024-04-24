|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|23 Apr 2024
|15 May 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Members of the Company will be held on May 15, 2024 at 11 a.m. at Thogataveera Samudhaya Bhavana M.C.C A Block , Davangere-577-004 to transact the business as set out in Notice of E.G.M. including Subdivision/Split of shares of the Company Please find enclosed herewith copy of newspaper publication of Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on 15th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2024) Declaration of Results of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 15.05.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.