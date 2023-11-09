iifl-logo-icon 1
Deep Diamond India Ltd EGM

5.96
(0.68%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Deep Diamond CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM8 Nov 20238 Dec 2023
3. Holding of an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the members of the Company on Friday, December 08, 2023, at 11:30 A.M. through Video Conferencing/Other Audio- Visual Means (OAVM). You are requested to take the above information on your record. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 03:30 p.m. and ended at 5:50 p.m. Pursuant to Reg 30 and 47 please find a enclose copy of newspaper clipping of the public notice to the shareholders published on November 09, 2023 intimating that 01st EGM of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, December 08, 2023 at 11:30 A.M. through VC/ OAVM in the following newspaper: 1. The free press journal 2. Navshakti (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2023) Please be informed that pursuant to Reg 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 we forward herewith the Notice of 1st EGM of the Company to be held on December 08, 2023 at 11:30 A.M. vide video conferencing mode (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.11.2023) This is to inform you the proceedings of the 01st EGM of the Financial Year of the Deep Diamond India Limited held today on Friday, December 08, 2023. This is to inform you that shareholders of the Company at the 01st EGM of F.Y 2023-2034 regularized the appointment of Mr. Kaushal Jain as a Non-Executive Director of the Company. This is to inform you that M. Kaushal Jain is appointed as Non-Executive Director in the EGM held today. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/12/2023) This is to inform you voting results along with scrutinizer report of st EGM of Financial Year of Deep Diamond India Limited as per Regulation 44 of SEBI(LODR), regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.12.2023)

