In respect of the above subject matter, we would like to inform you that the Honble NCLT has directed the meetings of the Equity Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors of the Company as per intimation enclosed. Newspaper Advertisement for the upcoming NCLT Convened Meetings of Equity Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors of Deep Energy Resources Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.12.2023) Please find enclosed herewith the Newspaper publication for the upcoming NCLT convened meetings of the Equity Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.12.2023) Proceedings of the Meeting of Equity Shareholders of Deep Energy Resources Limited convened and held pursuant to the directions given by the Honble Tribunal for the consideration of Composite Scheme of Arrangement. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024) Please find enclosed herewith the Scrutinizer Report for the Meeting of Unsecured Creditors of Deep Energy Resources Limited held pursuant to the directions of Honble NCLT (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.01.2024)