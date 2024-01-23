|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|18 Jan 2024
|15 Feb 2024
|The Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 11.30 a.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. Intimation - Newspaper Advertisements. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024) Proceedings of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on Thursday, February 15, 2024 through VC. Alteration of the Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company. The Scrutinizer Report along with Voting Results of Extraordinary General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.02.2024)
