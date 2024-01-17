We hereby inform you that pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations), i.e. Register of Members and Share transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 25th July, 2024 to Wednesday, 31st July, 2024 both days inclusive for AGM/Annual Closing purpose. In View of the provision of Section 91 of the Companies Act, and the Rules made there under, it may be noted that the Company shall publish the notice of Book Closure and shall comply with the requirement given under Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.