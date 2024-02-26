iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Econo Trade India Ltd EGM

8.03
(-2.55%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Econo Trade Indi CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM26 Feb 20243 Apr 2024
EGM 03/04/2024 The Meeting of Board of Directors was held today i.e. Monday, 26th February, 2024 at the registered office of the company situated at 16/1A, Abdul Hamid Street, 5th FLOOR, Room No-5E, Kolkata - 0700069 Econo Trade (India) Limited has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. Enclosed a copy of the Notice convening the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to held on Wednesday, 03/04/2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) / other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) AT 01:00 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/02/2024) Proceedings of EGM of company dated 03/04/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.04.2024) pfa EGM E-voting Results along with Scrutinizer Report dated 04/04/02024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/04/2024)

Econo Trade Indi: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Econo Trade India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.