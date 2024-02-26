EGM 03/04/2024 The Meeting of Board of Directors was held today i.e. Monday, 26th February, 2024 at the registered office of the company situated at 16/1A, Abdul Hamid Street, 5th FLOOR, Room No-5E, Kolkata - 0700069 Econo Trade (India) Limited has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. Enclosed a copy of the Notice convening the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to held on Wednesday, 03/04/2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) / other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) AT 01:00 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/02/2024) Proceedings of EGM of company dated 03/04/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.04.2024) pfa EGM E-voting Results along with Scrutinizer Report dated 04/04/02024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/04/2024)