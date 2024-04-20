iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd EGM

58.2
(-2.20%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Edvenswa Enter CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM16 Apr 202413 May 2024
1. Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company, the said resolution is subject to approval by the shareholders in Extra Ordinary General Meeting 2.Preferential issue of equity shares of the Company for consideration other than cash in lieu of acquisition of 100% shares of Omni Networks INC., subject to approval of Shareholders 3.Rights issue of equity shares of the Company for an amount not exceeding Rs. 40 Crores 4. The Board has decided that the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, May 13, 2024 at 10:00 A.M through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India This is to inform that the EGM of the Company will be held on Monday, 13th May 2024 at 10: 00A.M through video Conferencing (VC)/other Audio-Visual means. (OVAM). Summary of Proceedings of EGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/04/2024) Submission of Voting results along with Scrutinizers report for the EGM held on 13th May,2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)

Edvenswa Enter: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Edvenswa Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.