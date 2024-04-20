|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|16 Apr 2024
|13 May 2024
|1. Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company, the said resolution is subject to approval by the shareholders in Extra Ordinary General Meeting 2.Preferential issue of equity shares of the Company for consideration other than cash in lieu of acquisition of 100% shares of Omni Networks INC., subject to approval of Shareholders 3.Rights issue of equity shares of the Company for an amount not exceeding Rs. 40 Crores 4. The Board has decided that the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, May 13, 2024 at 10:00 A.M through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India This is to inform that the EGM of the Company will be held on Monday, 13th May 2024 at 10: 00A.M through video Conferencing (VC)/other Audio-Visual means. (OVAM). Summary of Proceedings of EGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/04/2024) Submission of Voting results along with Scrutinizers report for the EGM held on 13th May,2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)
