|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|8 Apr 2024
|1 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, 01st May,2024 to Tuesday, 07th May,2024 (both days Inclusive), for ascertaining the entitlement to dividend and for the purpose 68th AGM. Corporate Action- Fixes Book Closure for AGM and Payment of Dividend for the Financial year 2023, if approved by shareholders at the 68th Annual General Meeting scheduled on 07th May, 2024
