Recommended for the approval of the shareholders, a final dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share of Re.1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The said dividend, if declared and approved by the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), shall be paid on or before August 29, 2024, to the shareholders whose name stands on the Register of Members and as beneficial owners with the depositories as on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.