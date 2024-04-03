|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|28 Mar 2024
|24 Apr 2024
|Euro India Fresh Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 28, 2024. Euro India Fresh Foods Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 18-Apr-2024 to 24-Apr-2024 for the purpose of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Euro India Fresh Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on April 24, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcment Dated on: 03/04/2024) Euro India Fresh Foods Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 24, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcment Dated on: 24/04/2024) Euro India Fresh Foods Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 24, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcment Dated on: 26/04/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.