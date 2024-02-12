Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting We attach herewith Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company which will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2024 Fairchem Organics Limited has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024) Newspaper advertisement for the EGM to be held on Thursday, March 14, 2024 through VC/OAVM facility and Remote E-voting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024) Please find attached herewith summary of the proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on March 14, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/03/2024) Attached herewith Scrutinizers Report for the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on March 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.03.2024)