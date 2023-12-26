Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A and Regulation 47 of SEBI(LODR),2015 please find enclosed herewith copies issued for attention of shareholders in respect of information regarding EOGM to be held on Thursday, January 18,2024 at 03:00 p.m through VC/AOVM and this regard published in the follwoing newspapers: 1. Business standard 2. Mumbai Laskadeep Pursuant to SEction 91 of Companies Act ,2013 and Reg 42 of SEBI (LODR),2015 the register of members and share transfer books will remain closed from 12th January,2024 to 18th January 2024 for purpose of EOGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/12/2023) Newspaper publication pursuant to Reg 30 and 47 read with Schedule III Part A of SEBI(LODR),2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.12.2023) This is to inform you that the EOGM of Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd was held on Thursday, January 18,2024 at 03:00 p.m (IST) through VC/OAVM ,in accordance with the circulars issued by the MCA and SEBI. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.01.2024) Submission of scrutinizer report of EOGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.01.2024)