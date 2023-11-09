Notice of Extra Ordinary General meeting of the Company to be held on 9th November,2023 at 11:30 a.m. through Video Conferencing(VC)/Other Audio Visual Means(OAVM). Proceeding of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 9th November,2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/11/2023) Submission of revised Proceedings of General Meetings with time of conclusion as directed by the BSE Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.12.2023)