Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd EGM

Ganesh Benzopl. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM29 Jan 202422 Feb 2024
Approved the notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 11.00 am. through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio- Visual Means (OAVM) this is to inform you that in the announcement made on 29.01.2024, due to typographical error the date of EGM was inadvertently mentioned as Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 11.00 am instead of Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 11.00 am (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.01.2024) Newspaper advertisement Published on February 01, 2024 in Business Standard and Mumbai Lakshdeep for of EGM notice dated January 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024) Summary of proceedings of Extra-Ordinary Genral Meeting held today i.e Thursday, February 22, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.02.2024) Please find attached voting results and scrutinizer s report for EGM held on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 11.00 am (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/02/2024) The allotment committee of the Board in its meeting held on today allotted 20,00,000 equity shares of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.03.2024)

