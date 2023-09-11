Recommending Final Dividend of Rs. 0.05/- per Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 5/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, subject to approval of shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting Pursuant to Reg 30 and Reg 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 we are hereby enclose the copies of the Notice issued to the shareholders in respect of the 29th Annual General Meeting published in following Newspaper on September 09, 2023: 1. Financial Express - an English Newspaper 2. Pratahkal - a regional Newspaper (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.09.2023)