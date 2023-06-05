Globe International Carriers Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 30, 2023, recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 2.5 per equity share. Globe International Carriers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Clarification on rate of Dividend. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 05/06/2023) Globe International Carriers Limited has informed the Exchange about Date of payment of dividend (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 06/10/2023)