Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Results

1,128.75
(-1.03%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Godrej Consumer CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon

Godrej Consumer: Related News

Top Stocks for today - 9th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 9th December 2024

9 Dec 2024|07:21 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Godrej Consumer Products, Biocon, Paytm, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

Godrej Consumers Profit Up 41%, Declares Dividend

Godrej Consumers Profit Up 41%, Declares Dividend

7 Aug 2024|04:07 PM

In a move to reward its shareholders, Godrej Consumer Products has declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per share of Re 1 face value

Godrej Consumer Aims to Shrink Global Production

Godrej Consumer Aims to Shrink Global Production

18 Jul 2024|10:26 AM

The manufacturer of Cinthol and Good Knight currently operates 36 factories, 14 of which are in India. It also invested ₹1,000 Crore in two manufacturing facilities in India last fiscal year.

Godrej Electricals commission 12.5 MWp solar project in MP

Godrej Electricals commission 12.5 MWp solar project in MP

9 Jul 2024|11:19 AM

The company is working on comparable initiatives in a variety of industries, including cement, textile, automotive, and pharmaceuticals.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th July 2024

9 Jul 2024|09:12 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer, Mahangar Gas, Jupiter Wagons, etc.

