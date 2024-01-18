Dividend 28 May 2024 20 Sep 2024 21 Sep 2024 1 50 Final

Further, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting, inter alia, has considered and recommended the final dividend of 50% i.e. Rs 1.00 Per Equity Share of Rs. 2 each for the financial yea 2023-24, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Dividend 30 Mar 2024 12 Apr 2024 12 Apr 2024 2 100 Interim 2

The Board has considered and approved Second Interim dividend at the rate of 100% i.e. Rs. 2 Per Equity Share of Rs. 2 each for the financial year 2023-24

Dividend 1 Feb 2024 14 Feb 2024 14 Feb 2024 3 150 Interim