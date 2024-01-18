iifl-logo-icon 1
Goodluck India Ltd Dividend

861.5
(-2.48%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:29:51 PM

Goodluck India CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend28 May 202420 Sep 202421 Sep 2024150Final
Further, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting, inter alia, has considered and recommended the final dividend of 50% i.e. Rs 1.00 Per Equity Share of Rs. 2 each for the financial yea 2023-24, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Dividend30 Mar 202412 Apr 202412 Apr 20242100Interim 2
The Board has considered and approved Second Interim dividend at the rate of 100% i.e. Rs. 2 Per Equity Share of Rs. 2 each for the financial year 2023-24
Dividend1 Feb 202414 Feb 202414 Feb 20243150Interim
Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today, February 1, 2024 which commenced at 11:30 AM and concluded atol.r5PM, interalia, has considered and approved the followings: Interim dividend at the rate of 150% i.e. Rs 3.00 Per Equity Share of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2023-24.

