|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|28 May 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|21 Sep 2024
|1
|50
|Final
|Further, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting, inter alia, has considered and recommended the final dividend of 50% i.e. Rs 1.00 Per Equity Share of Rs. 2 each for the financial yea 2023-24, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
|Dividend
|30 Mar 2024
|12 Apr 2024
|12 Apr 2024
|2
|100
|Interim 2
|The Board has considered and approved Second Interim dividend at the rate of 100% i.e. Rs. 2 Per Equity Share of Rs. 2 each for the financial year 2023-24
|Dividend
|1 Feb 2024
|14 Feb 2024
|14 Feb 2024
|3
|150
|Interim
|Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today, February 1, 2024 which commenced at 11:30 AM and concluded atol.r5PM, interalia, has considered and approved the followings: Interim dividend at the rate of 150% i.e. Rs 3.00 Per Equity Share of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2023-24.
